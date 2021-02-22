The first major winter storm of the year brought an unanticipated surprise. As I looked out of my window at the snow-covered trees in the backyard, I was startled to see a large owl perched on my birdfeeder staring back at me. It was no more than 10 feet from the house, and about a foot tall. It was a barred owl, which is common in the Northeast, but sighting one is actually quite unusual, especially during the day. It sat there for several hours, swiveling its head to zero in on anything that moved in the air or on the ground. Or it just looked straight at me while I stared back.
Bird-watching is the perfect pandemic hobby. Last fall, I took a bird-watching course at the Scarsdale Adult School taught by Neil Hayward, who in 2013 won the Big Year, an annual bird-watching competition by the American Bird Association since 1934. The course was so fascinating that I signed up for the winter session, and learned that mobile apps made bird-watching easy — I used the free app Merlin Bird ID from Cornell Lab to identify birds.
We have more birds in Westchester than most people realize. According to the popular crowd-source app ebird.org, also by Cornell Lab, users have sighted 288 different species in the county. While Canada geese, blue jays, or red-bellied woodpeckers are a common sight, every now and then backyard birdwatchers are rewarded with a sighting like my barred owl.
Over the last few months, I have realized that bird-watching is like discovering another sense. Taking a walk around the block these days has become a completely different experience as I notice mourning doves on the ground and red-tailed hawks soaring above.
Many amateurs become interested in birds when they buy their first bird feeder. Different kinds of birds eat different seeds. We use mostly sunflower seeds and our feeder is now regularly visited by blue jays, red-bellied woodpeckers, nuthatches, black-capped chickadees and cardinals. But bird feeders can also have unintended consequences. During dry winter months, bird feeders can also attract hawks, owls and other birds of prey, as some Scarsdale residents have found. And if bird feeders are too close to the house, diving hawks can, unfortunately, crash into a window and get injured. But unlike red-tailed hawks or Cooper’s hawks, which feed on smaller birds, my owl wasn’t there for the birds or the seeds. He was more likely there to feed on rodents like squirrels and mice that eat seeds that spill on the ground.
A few days after our first meeting, my rubbernecked feathered friend reappeared, this time on a different branch of the tree above our bird feeder. Amid the isolation of stay-at-home recommendations and masked daily walks, and awaiting a vaccine that seems to be taking too long, he or she (that’s one of the courses I haven’t yet taken) is someone I now look forward to seeing again.
MARY LOU D’SILVA
Axtell Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.