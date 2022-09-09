The following letter to the community is published at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Dear Scarsdale Community,
The search for the next superintendent of schools is underway and we hope you will take the opportunity to provide your input. We are committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful and comprehensive process. The Scarsdale Board of Education has planned for extensive community engagement, including focus groups, community forums and a survey.
The board welcomes your input as feedback from the school community will be used to develop a set of search specifications to create a Leadership Profile. This Leadership Profile will serve as a guiding framework for recruiting and vetting candidates.
The survey is conducted by a search firm, which ensures that your individual responses are kept anonymous. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese.
The survey is available online at scarsdaleschools.org/board and will remain open until Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
We also invite you to attend any of the three community forums, on the following dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. (Scarsdale Public Library, Scott Room)
Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. (Scarsdale High School, Room 170-172)
Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. (via Zoom, link available at scarsdaleschools.org/board).
Whether you attend a community forum, complete the survey, or do both, the school board hopes you will take the opportunity to provide your input.
Amber Yusuf
Board of Education president
Ron Schulhof
Board of Education vice president
