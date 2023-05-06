I am writing in support of Amber Yusuf for trustee for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I have known Amber for six years through our various roles in PTA and PTC leadership, as well as our relationship as the board of education liaison to the Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation Board, of which I am currently one of the presidents.
From the very first time I met Amber, her warmth, intelligence and dedication to our schools and students was evident. Amber has never hesitated for a moment in offering her time and counsel, both of which I greatly respect. Amber’s thoughtful nature is unmatched and her ability to collaborate has made her an invaluable asset to the board of education over the last three years. In every role Amber has held over the years, as Heathcote PTA president, PTC president, school board member, then vice president and president, she has illustrated that she has an incredible ability to keep an open mind, listen to all sides of an issue, remain calm, work well with others, and be decisive when needed. Amber, while being pragmatic, is also efficient and effective in moving the decision process forward. She embodies the characteristics of a strong leader. I believe that Amber is the best choice for the Scarsdale Board of Education as she understands what it means to work together toward the common goal of the betterment of our schools. She does not come to the table with any personal agenda and she only wants all students in Scarsdale to have an incredible education.As our educational environment continues to become more complex, we need school board members who are going to work together, respect each other, listen to varying opinions, and help our school district change and grow. I believe that Amber’s strength, determination, skill set and calmness are exactly the qualities we need in a trustee for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I urge everyone in our community to cast your ballot in support of Amber Yusuf at the Scarsdale Middle School gym on May 16.. We could not ask for a better candidate who unselfishly supports our children and our school system.
