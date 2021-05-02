As past co-chair of Scarsdale’s Children Having Individual Learning Differences (CHILD) committee with Alison Singer, I am endorsing Alison to be reelected to the school board. Alison’s mission has always been about the best quality of life and education for our children.
Alison has been instrumental in making monumental changes for our special needs learners. She helped pave the way so that our special needs elementary students no longer needed to switch schools every two years. Alison also initiated similar changes at Scarsdale Middle School, ensuring that students in the parallel curriculum could remain in their own houses and no longer have to cross houses within the school for their education. Both of these changes helped provide stability to children whose world is already challenging.
I have known Alison for 20 years. Over the years, she has made career moves not to benefit herself, but to help those in the special needs community. She has helped my and countless other families with guidance and advice in the special needs community. Scarsdale has been fortunate to have had her wisdom and guidance over this past term. Alison has the ability to benefit our special needs learners as well as the general student population.
For the student who has learning difficulties, life is hard enough. Alison Singer has made it her mission for all our students to thrive and learn in their best possible environment. Alison is outspoken for our students who speak softly.
LAUREN RIMLAND
Murdock Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.