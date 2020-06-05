I am writing in support of Amber Yusuf for trustee for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I am writing this letter in my personal capacity and not as the Parent Teacher Council president-elect. I have known Amber for four years through our various roles in PTA and PTC leadership. From the very first time I met Amber, her warmth, intelligence, dedication to our schools and students was evident. As the Greenacres School president-elect at the time facing a controversial bond debate, Amber took me aside immediately upon meeting to offer her support, guidance and advice as the current Heathcote PTA president. Although we did not know each other yet, Amber did not hesitate for a moment in offering her time and counsel. It was from this first impression that I immediately could see how important the Scarsdale Schools were to Amber and how dedicated she was to make our school system the best it could be for all of our children.
Over the last four years, I have worked closely with Amber in her various roles as Heathcote PTA president, PTC president-elect when we served together on the PTC Executive Committee, and PTC president while I was the Sports Swap chair. In every role, Amber illustrated that she had an incredible ability to keep an open mind, listen to all sides of an issue, remain calm, work well with others, and be decisive when needed. Amber, while being pragmatic, is also efficient and effective in moving the decision process forward. She embodies the characteristics of a strong leader and collaborator.
I believe that Amber is the best choice for the Scarsdale Board of Education as she understands what it means to work together toward the common goal of the betterment of our schools. She does not come to the table with any personal agenda and she only wants all students in Scarsdale to have an incredible education.
As our educational environment continues to become more complex, we need school board members who are going to work together, respect each other, listen to varying opinions and help our school district change and grow. I believe that Amber’s strength, determination, skill set and calmness are exactly the qualities we need in a trustee for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I urge everyone in our community to mail your ballots in support of Amber Yusuf in time to be received by June 9. We could not ask for a better candidate who unselfishly supports our children and our school system.
MEGAN SIMON
Cambridge Road
