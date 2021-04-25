I’m writing in support of Irin Israel’s candidacy for the Scarsdale Board of Education. How do I know that Irin would be a valuable member of the school board and a tireless advocate for students’ best interests? Because he’s proven it already.
When our administration used space constraints as a reason to keep our kids out of in-person school during the pandemic, Irin took it upon himself to investigate the truth of this assertion. Using his own resources, he went to tremendous lengths to obtain the architectural renderings and layouts for each school. He then calculated the square footage of the classrooms, proving that, in fact, the kids could safely fit inside — even at 6 feet. Irin brought this evidence before the board in a manner that was respectful but assertive. Irin was persistent and steadfast throughout a multimonth campaign to get the administration to change its position, which ultimately it did.
Irin has demonstrated that he is an effective leader who is willing to take a stand when it matters most. His professional background lends itself perfectly to this position, and on a personal level, he’s just as qualified. I know Irin to be a hands-on parent who is uniquely attuned to the needs of his kids and committed to making sure they’re always happy, safe and engaged. Scarsdale would be lucky to have Irin looking after our kids as well.
Marissa Gurdian
Boulder Brook Road
