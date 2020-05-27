As a Scarsdale resident, property taxpayer and professional economist, I view Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for a seat on the school board as a rare opportunity to achieve optimal balance between the interests of our taxpayers who foot the bill — those with children in the public schools and those without — and the best educational interests of our children.
While some may find it surprising given her Harvard and U. Penn pedigree, Mayra champions the welfare of those in Scarsdale far from the apex of our highly skewed income distribution — the families at and below what was our $250,000 median income before the pandemic cost so many of us our livelihoods. As a student of municipal finance, Mayra has documented in her Forbes columns her concerns about Scarsdale’s significant unfunded liabilities, declining median incomes and accounting of government finance. With three of her colleagues, she spearheaded the effort to allow Scarsdale residents to pay property taxes in installments in order to alleviate our financial burdens and battled against the school and village property tax increases Scarsdale residents are now facing in the midst of this economic crisis. She cares about those husbands and wives, moms and dads who work hard to afford to live here and those of us who are now retired on fixed incomes. As the sole proprietor of a financial consultancy and the mother of two elementary school children she is one of us.
Mayra’s approach to decision making is data-driven and she is ever-conscious of the need for the cost of any project to be fully justified a priori with a high degree of probability that the benefit anticipated will be realized. She was instrumental in the successful drive to put a halt to the hastily conceived Freightway project for which no cost-benefit analysis had been produced for our residents.
I first met Mayra and her husband Brice when they highlighted quantitative peculiarities in what appeared to be a fraudulent modeling effort to reassess our home values for property tax purposes — having expertise in economic modeling and model risk management myself, and unable to source any model documentation or validation of the model allegedly used, I had to agree with them that people were likely to be hurt unjustly by this assessment. Ultimately, Mayra took our case to court and our residents battled against Quinn Emanuel, an aggressive international firm of trial attorneys hired by the village board. QE is damn good — I have worked for them and opposite them. While we residents could not afford counsel of QE’s stature and ultimately lost this one, Mayra’s efforts on our behalf were much appreciated and an example of her energy and drive to do what’s right for her neighbors.
Mayra’s analytical skills, financial expertise and her abiding conviction that public school education brings out the best in our children make her uniquely qualified to serve on our school board.
ROBERT D. SELVAGGIO, Ph.D.
Rochambeau Road
