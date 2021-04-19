I wholeheartedly support Alison Singer’s candidacy for a second term on the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE). My comments are completely independent of both my role as Greenacres PTA president and a third-year member of the SBNC. My support is based on Alison’s service on the BOE for the past three years, as well as her experience, leadership and institutional knowledge that will help guide the district into our post-COVID school years to come.
Alison has made an indelible mark on our district’s focus on students with special needs and abilities. There is no decision or policy put forth which Alison doesn’t eye from a perspective of how it affects our most vulnerable students.
Alison is keenly aware that all proposals must take into account stakeholders across the entire district, including parents with children young and old, empty nesters, staff, administration and, most importantly, the students themselves. This was especially evident this year, as we faced unprecedented challenges with no roadmap to follow.
We, as a community, were terrified, confused and facing a barrage of constantly changing circumstances and guidance. As the school administration and BOE were tasked with balancing the needs of all, while maintaining the safest possible environment, there was understandably a tremendous amount of community engagement and varying opinions of what was the best path forward. A key turning point to our schools being able to open full time was the availability of vaccinations for school district staff. Alison’s experience on the New York State Immunization Advisory Council helped her lead the board’s efforts in working with other districts to lobby Albany to expand access to vaccines for teachers.
Despite the extraordinary circumstances this year, Alison never lost focus on the necessary BOE business and functions. This is especially true of the budget and contract negotiations. Alison not only has an MBA, but in her career at NBC, she participated in collective bargaining and contract negotiations. Her skills are invaluable to ongoing and future work on the school board.
In addition to my complete faith in Alison’s capabilities, there are also concerns with how we approach BOE tenure. As stated by others, there is a significant learning curve in the processes and procedures faced by new board members and institutional knowledge, relationship building and trust can only be gained with on-the-job experience. Recent experience shows that when there is a hot-button issue and community interest intensifies, there is an inclination to assign sole responsibility to whichever BOE member happens to be running for a second term at that time. I strongly believe that Alison has not only worked tirelessly for our students and community over the past three years, but has provided the necessary checks and balances on all policy and administrative decisions that shape and guide the Scarsdale School District. We are fortunate to have her and I hope you will join me in voting for her on May 18.
Jennifer Fischer
Greenacres Avenue
