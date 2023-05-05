It is my honor and privilege to write this letter to share my unequivocal support of Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education.
I have known Amber and her family for more than 10 years. We first met at Heathcote School as our oldest children entered kindergarten together, and we both jumped into volunteer roles in our PTA without hesitation. During this time, I got to know Amber as a fellow parent-volunteer, while developing a close friendship. Amber was always highly engaged in our elementary school, which ultimately led her to leadership roles at the PTA level. She continued this dedication to our schools by serving as the president of the PT Council, and eventually elected to the Scarsdale Board of Education, currently serving as president. Whether in a leadership position, or a committee member, Amber tackles each role with an even-keeled approach.
Amber has sat on numerous boards and committees, making many contributions to civic life here in Scarsdale. She is extremely knowledgeable about our community. She can often be seen visiting one of our seven schools, attending a school play or a PTA-sponsored speaker, or around town, attending many of our village meetings and events.
Whenever I have a question about something school or community related, I can ask Amber and she will always point me in the right direction. For many people, she is their “go to” and can always be trusted and relied upon. She has a keen awareness of both local and global issues, and is incredibly open-minded, intelligent and genuine in all she does. Amber is approachable and well respected by those who have worked with her, including fellow parent-volunteers, teachers, students, district administrators, village officials and fellow school board members.
Amber’s first term on the board has been filled with a very diverse and intense set of challenges. She, along with her fellow board members, has had to make difficult decisions on behalf of the entire school community. With Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick beginning his first full term next school year, the district’s administration will benefit from Amber’s experience on the board as she continues to make thoughtful and forward-thinking decisions for our students and community.
She is vested in Scarsdale — particularly in our school district — and is willing to devote the time and energy to be, yet again, a conscientious and effective member of the Scarsdale Board of Education. I support her candidacy without any hesitation. Please join me by voting in the election May 16 to reelect Amber so that she can continue her excellent work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.