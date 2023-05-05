It is my honor and privilege to write this letter to share my unequivocal support of Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education.

I have known Amber and her family for more than 10 years. We first met at Heathcote School as our oldest children entered kindergarten together, and we both jumped into volunteer roles in our PTA without hesitation. During this time, I got to know Amber as a fellow parent-volunteer, while developing a close friendship. Amber was always highly engaged in our elementary school, which ultimately led her to leadership roles at the PTA level. She continued this dedication to our schools by serving as the president of the PT Council, and eventually elected to the Scarsdale Board of Education, currently serving as president. Whether in a leadership position, or a committee member, Amber tackles each role with an even-keeled approach.

