As a 21-year village resident, I know how attached many Scarsdalians are to the “iconic” Colorado blue spruce tree at Boniface Circle, and the idea that it is likely diseased and may have to be removed is distressing.
The tree has served our community well for about 50 years. We can honor that service while recognizing that change is inevitable. There are many options for downtown holiday decorating. Scarsdale is a creative and resourceful community that will find new ways of carrying on our holiday traditions.
The current pandemic has resulted in village residents using our downtown’s outdoor spaces as never before, such as gathering safely at tables set up on Spencer Place and on sidewalks. A professional redesign of Boniface Circle Park, once the tree is gone, could continue this move to outdoor gathering by providing a more permanent space for café tables and chairs, much like the many plaza spaces popping up in New York City.
A lively space that gives visitors a place to meet and relax can only be good for village shops and restaurants — and for Scarsdale as a whole.
Betsy Bush
Member, Friends of Scarsdale Parks and Scarsdale Forum’s Downtown Redevelopment Committee
