It is my pleasure to provide this letter of support for Karen Brew as Scarsdale trustee. There are many characteristics I think are important for someone to be an effective legislator including respect, fairness and integrity. I have known Karen Brew since the days we were sitting on the soccer sidelines as our daughters played together. I have also worked with her on the SHS PTA scholarship grant committee the last couple of years. During those times I have come to know Karen and believe she embodies those characteristics that will make her a great trustee to represent residents in Scarsdale government.
Having been involved with the SHS PTA scholarship grant committee, I have seen firsthand Karen’s respect for others during various discussions, and I have seen how she worked with all members of the group to create consensus around decisions. She holds her own views, but is openminded to listening to other people’s ideas and opinions. She has a level of respect for the importance of the position she is undertaking in local government and how her actions will affect others. She is also thorough in understanding the issues on a topic, and thoughtful in her decision-making. Combining this with her sense of fairness and her integrity, Karen will always have Scarsdale’s best interests in mind. Fundamentally, she wants to do the right thing in everything she does.
Karen has a history of volunteering and participating in Scarsdale schools through the PTA, which she did not do for her own benefit but to give back to the Scarsdale community. She is not an outside observer but rather an involved parent who wants the best for her community. As a Scarsdale trustee, she will continue to give back and help to make Scarsdale a better place to live and raise a family.
Karen will bring a work ethic, knowledge, experience and a genuine caring for her community to the role of trustee that will benefit Scarsdale and I recommend her without reservation.
KEVIN McCARTHY
