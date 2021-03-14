I am a Scarsdale resident writing in strong and proud support of Karen Brew, one of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates running for village trustee. I was a member of this year’s Citizens Nominating Committee.
I met Karen approximately 11 years ago as we were both involved with the Edgewood PTA, shortly after my children started at Edgewood School. At that time, Karen was the Edgewood School PTA treasurer and I was chair of the spring fair fundraiser. I immediately observed Karen’s intelligence while working together on the fair budget. Karen asked important and thoughtful questions and clearly understood how to formulate a budget. I also observed Karen’s passion and level of commitment when I worked with her when she was PTA president, helping her on various PTA committees. When I became PTA president after Karen, she was a crucial mentor to me in navigating the challenges of that role.
I also worked with Karen when she was the chair of the Scarsdale High School Scholarship Fund Committee, which provides grants to seniors who wish to attend college but need financial assistance. Again, I witnessed Karen’s meticulous and trustworthy nature that allowed her to lead the committee with great integrity. Through both of my PTA experiences working with Karen, I am most impressed by her collaborative approach, her ability to ask thoughtful questions and her problem-solving capability.
Karen’s experience studying the Scarsdale Village budget as a member of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale (LWVS) is crucial knowledge to have as a village trustee. Karen has gained a deep understanding of and developed good insight of the village budget process through the LWVS meetings. With the upcoming retirement of Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, Karen’s experience working as a recruiter and her knowledge to help the board conduct a comprehensive search process for a new village manager will be critical.
Karen will be a strong asset to the Scarsdale Village board through her ability to gather and synthesize the appropriate facts, garner community feedback and come to consensus. From serving on boards and volunteering to being an active participant in community discussions, she has proven her eagerness to work hard for Scarsdale. Karen is rational, thoughtful and conscientious. She can debate issues with fairness, keep an open mind to all sides and exercise mature judgment. Karen also recently became an empty nester with both of her daughters in college and has the time to dedicate to being a village trustee.
I can’t think of a better candidate to entrust with the position of Scarsdale Village trustee. I know Karen will have the community’s best interests in mind and residents will respect her values, judgment, overall character and commitment to the Scarsdale community. I strongly urge all eligible Scarsdale residents to vote for Karen in the village election on Tuesday, March 16.
LAURIE MEDVINSKY
Taunton Road
