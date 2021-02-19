Last week, Neil Wei wrote that he found hybrid learning difficult [“Personal experience: Learning in a hybrid environment, Feb. 12]. I go to Greenville Elementary, and have a different viewpoint. While there are many distractions of hybrid learning, in a way it can also be good. Socially, I can do things that are COVID-friendly, while also seeing my friends at the same time. In my opinion, hybrid learning is not all that bad.
I don’t really agree that friendships are being ripped apart. In my opinion, it is still easy to have fun with your friends. The pandemic has not disrupted many fun extracurricular activities, including basketball, soccer, lacrosse, football and bike rides.
I go to school with a mask and the mask allows me to be in school with my friends and have fun with my friends outside during mask breaks. When it was warmer out, I had basketball practice with my friends and we all wore masks. In my school, we have an AM and PM group for each class. Every single school day, I see all other AM students in person. I see the PM students on Google Meet. Even on Google Meet, we get opportunities to talk and work together. And I can still see them during after-school sports activities, just like I see my friends that go to Seely Place.
Personally, I don’t mind hybrid learning because it is easier to get my work done on the computer rather than on paper. I like to code so I practice typing a lot, therefore my fingers move faster on the keyboard than when I write by hand.
Although I do not mind hybrid learning, I agree with Neil that at home there are more distractions. When I am doing schoolwork on my computer there are many online games (even ones for school) that get my attention. These games are very tempting. When I do get distracted, sometimes I am able to stop myself. Hybrid learning has trained me to catch and manage distractions in a way that non-hybrid learning did not. There are normally no adults watching me do my work. When I am on my own, I have to learn how to stay focused. This is a very important tool I am learning now and will be able to use it as I get older.
I understand why many kids don’t like hybrid learning. Although I don’t mind hybrid learning, I still think that when COVID is over that full day in-person school will be better, and I look forward to not having to wear a mask.
HANK SHERWIN
Evandale Road
