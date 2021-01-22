The following letter to Scarsdale’s mayor and board of trustees is reprinted at the writer’s request.
To Mayor Samwick and Trustees:
Thank you all for promptly responding to community concerns about gas leaf blower emissions and noise pollution. Because of your swift action, there is time for the board to get one of the options discussed at last week’s work session [Jan. 12] in place by March when the gas blowers will start up again and we will still be stuck at home.
Please do not delay. The Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) report provides irrefutable evidence that gas blowers negatively impact the health of residents and landscape workers. We know from our own experience that they diminish our quality of life and enjoyment of our homes. The options for extending the gas blower ban that the board voted to move forward to a hearing, while modest and incremental, will provide meaningful benefits for our community.
The argument being posed against these options is that a “spring cleanup,” using the electric blowers landscapers use in the summer rather than gas blowers, might take longer and therefore might cost more. It remains to be seen whether the proposed electric-only days, which include weekends in the fall, would mean higher fees since landscapers can simply work elsewhere on those days. Let’s have a hearing ASAP and get the facts so everyone knows how much more the residents who employ landscapers might have to pay if any of these options are adopted.
Armed with the facts, it should be easy for the board to conclude that improving public health and well-being is more important than avoiding potential fee increases. Option 1 is a model of incrementalism, moving forward from Scarsdale’s 1994 summer ban as electric blower technology has continued to improve. Now is the time to act.
Anne Hintermeister
Chase Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.