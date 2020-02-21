How timely: The Sunday New York Times published an article in its Business Section [“Build, Build, Build…When California’s housing crisis slammed into a wealthy suburb, one public servant became a convert to a radically simple doctrine,” Feb. 16] regarding proposed new housing near transit in a strategically located suburb near a major American city, the opposition the development created and the solutions put forth by housing advocates. Sound familiar? This article was about Lafayette, California, but it could have been about Scarsdale and proposed Freightway redevelopment.
Read the article. I’m not going to rehash it. But it describes the notion that building — just build something! — is necessary to create more mobility in our society and to help stop rampant inequality. And it helps combat climate change too.
Scarsdale wants to be viewed as a welcoming community. Let’s welcome housing development at Freightway and the newcomers to our area, instead of reflexively viewing every change negatively and through the lens of cost. People create economic activity, too.
We have our municipal elections on March 18. We need to hear from the candidates on these issues.
MYRA SAUL
Lincoln Road
