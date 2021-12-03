On Feb. 22, 2012, Scarsdale invested a substantial amount of tax dollars to create and publish a 221-page report on homes throughout the village that were deemed historic. While the purpose of this publication was to provide clear guidance for prospective homeowners, recent years have contradicted that intended transparency due to the ever-growing list of arbitrarily designated historic homes outside the bounds of the public report.
Time and again, the Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP) finds itself in a direct conflict with private property owners over the right to demolish their home. The conflict often arises after a new owner acquired the property.
The latest application at 41 Hampton Road is one of many illustrations for the need to abolish the CHP. Both the CHP and property owners face constant frustration and animosity that can be mitigated by the Scarsdale Board of Trustees.
The board of trustees is obligated to inform the public which houses are deemed historic in a consistent manner. The current process to challenge any historic designation must be refined regardless of demolition intent. It is imperative that property rights are recognized, and historic determination is held to a high standard, avoiding ambiguous burdens being imposed without warning. The only just and practical process for current homeowners and future buyers is to uphold the initially intended level of transparency through publicly available information, not discretionary input.
Bobby Ben-Simon
Founder, KOSL Building
Seneca Road
