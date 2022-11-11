Saturday, Nov. 5 was a glorious day at Weinberg Nature Center. As part of our Guest Gardener afternoon, board member of Friends of Weinberg Nature Center, Fox Meadow resident and landscape designer Elaine Yellen led a group of more than 40 volunteers as we planted 1,000 daffodils. Elaine taught us all about bulb planting and together we planted the bulbs along Mamaroneck Road at the entrance to the center. We can’t wait until spring when all of Scarsdale will be able to enjoy the bright yellow and orange blooms as we drive by Weinberg.
We would like to thank the John Scheepers Bulb company which generously donated all 1,000 bulbs. Special thanks to Ricardo Flores, a local landscaper who helped us dig the beds for the daffodils, and to all the volunteers who came to dig, move dirt, plant bulbs and cover them with dirt and mulch. Thanks to Sam Weinstock, Weinberg Nature Center director, for making everything happen. And of course, thank you to Elaine, for sharing her wisdom and enthusiasm. It was a really fun way to spend a beautiful fall afternoon.
