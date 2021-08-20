The claim by some that the movement to incorporate Edgemont is being driven by people who are racists is preposterous. Across this country, there are genuine attempts being made by minorities who are trying to bring attention to racial injustices. By selfishly appropriating the just and genuine accusations of this movement for political gain, anti-incorporation advocates are doing a great disservice to the efforts in this country for racial equality and inclusiveness.
As an American of South Asian ethnic origin, I don’t feel my ambitions or achievements have ever been throttled by racism. However, I am not blind to the plight of less fortunate minorities in this country and, certainly, the last few years have sharpened my realization that there are systems and structures in this country that are the legacy of a racist past. However, the accusation that Edgemonters are racist rings hollow. Racially speaking, we are an incredibly diverse community. Admittedly, this is less true when looking at it from an economic class perspective.
Helping to manage the financials of our school during my time on the Edgemont School Board, I came to believe that the scale of our school and the growing tax burden it represents will continue to force retiring Edgemonters to move away/seek lower taxes, and prevent a more economically diverse group of families from moving in. From a school tax perspective, I believe that we must make efforts to grow the Edgemont tax base through balanced development — in fact, in the long run this is an existential issue for our community. Unfortunately, the past shows that our town government is not capable of leading this conversation with us. Whether it’s because we collectively lack the competency/vision on this issue or because the relationship between the town and our community is strained, Edgemont lacks a clear vision from a land use perspective. This lack of clarity is, I believe, responsible for the several false starts (e.g. Dromore) that have cost us taxpayers millions in fines and legal costs.
As of 2019, more than a third of Edgemonters are seeking a vote on whether we would (or would not) be better served by incorporation. These are not racist people — they are my friends, my neighbors. They are seeking more competent governance and a right to shape the future of our community.
A. Nanavaty
Evandale Road
Edgemont School Board member, 2011-17
