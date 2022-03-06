We respectfully ask you to vote for Jeremy Gans, Kenneth Mazer and Randall Whitestone for village trustee in the election Tuesday, March 15.
Jeremy Gans, a 15-year Scarsdale resident, serves on Scarsdale Zoning Board of Appeals, the Executive Committee of the Scarsdale Forum and the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund Committee. Previously, he was president of the Scarsdale Youth Soccer Club. Professionally, Jeremy is the president of JDJ Capital Management Co. Jeremy and his wife Lisa have three sons currently attending Scarsdale schools.
Ken Mazer has lived in Scarsdale for more than 25 years. He has served on the Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. During this time, Ken was a lieutenant, and has also been elected as president. Ken also serves as chairman of a grant-making foundation at UJA-Federation of New York, and previously was a board member of the New York Association of New Americans. Professionally, Ken is vice president and co-founder of Global Textile Partners. He lives in Fox Meadow with his wife Melissa and has three children, all educated in Scarsdale schools.
Randall Whitestone, a 27-year Scarsdale resident, is nominated for a second term as village trustee. As trustee, he has served as chair of the Quality of Life and Communications committees and a member of the special committee on the 2021 village manager search. Previously, he has served on the Scarsdale Forum, the Citizens Nominating Committee, the Scarsdale Procedure Committee, the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Committee and the Arthur Manor Association board. Professionally, Randy is head of media communications and public affairs for The D. E. Shaw Group. Randy and his wife Lisa have two children, both SHS graduates.
Honest and effective local government relies on capable people, like Jeremy, Ken and Randy, who care about the community and are willing to commit their time, energy and expertise to continue to improve Scarsdale. They have been selected by the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), comprised of 30 members of the community elected to evaluate candidates for the village board. For the annual elections, any Scarsdale resident who would like to serve on the board of trustees is encouraged to submit an application to the CNC for consideration. The CNC thoroughly evaluates each candidate, carefully considering relevant experience in community organizations, professional and educational background, and reference checks. While the process is transparent, the content of the CNC’s deliberations is kept confidential, for the sake of candidates’ privacy, to encourage open and honest dialogue, and to foster greater resident participation. To learn more about the nonpartisan process, visit www.scarsdalecitizens.org.
Gans, Mazer and Whitestone have been nominated by the CNC for their character, temperament, extensive civic activities in Scarsdale and their commitment to public service. The village election will be held Tuesday, March 15, in the Scott Room at the Scarsdale Public Library. Please vote for Gans, Mazer and Whitestone.
Jared Stern
Omer Wiczyc
Co-chairs, SCNP Campaign Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.