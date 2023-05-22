Greenburgh is a great place to live. I’m a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board, former corresponding secretary of the Juniper Hill Civic Association, and founding member and chairman of a 501c3, Fairview Empowerment Group.
Adjacent to these amazing community-driven organizations and initiatives that are beneficial to the community are groups like the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC), a small group of individuals who are intent upon incorporating Edgemont as a village. I believe incorporation would be detrimental to their Edgemont neighbors and to the entire unincorporated area of Greenburgh. It’s a bizarre contrast to my experience in the town.
EIC communications are rife with information that seems to be designed to stir suspicion about the town board’s motives and actions, and the old law that EIC is trying to leverage was written for the benefit of property owners and was exclusionary back then, as it is now. Yet they are willing to use it with an apparent disregard for their neighbors’ well-being. Why? Edgemont currently has all the benefits afforded to every resident of unincorporated Greenburgh. Why does the EIC prefer to attempt the exercise of building a local government without proof that they would be able to maintain the current quality of public services? Can you be confident in their plan that depends on their ability to negotiate police, fire and other public services with the town? Will they manage your taxes appropriately? Will civil servants or contracted services be paid on time?
The EIC’s letter to the editor [“EIC responds to points raised by those against incorporation,” May 19]presented questionable information about funding for Greenburgh’s recreation departments. Both the Theodore Young Community Center (TDYCC) and Parks and Recreation can only be funded by the unincorporated section of Greenburgh, according to the Finneran Law, upheld in a 2009 ruling by the New York Supreme Court as previously reported in the Inquirer in 2018. Greenburgh’s incorporated villages have opposed in court the proposal of undertaking the shared expense of Greenburgh’s parks and recreation, and TDYCC. Even if TDYCC were transferred to the townwide budget, the proposed Edgemont village’s portion would likely be $300,000, which does not appear to be in EIC’s proposed budget.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has proposed commissioning a long-overdue study for the purpose of understanding the impact of incorporation due to her own concerns. Many of our legislators are finally beginning to understand what is at stake. I call on all legislators involved in this conversation to recognize that the 19th century law that allows a small body without oversight to leverage an outdated and biased law to impose its will on a community of 50,000 people must be amended. A moratorium on incorporation should be issued until such a time as the study is complete and all of the affected parties are allowed to vote. Without doing so you are perpetuating the very conditions under which this law was written.
Saving Greenburgh Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.