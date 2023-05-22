Greenburgh is a great place to live. I’m a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board, former corresponding secretary of the Juniper Hill Civic Association, and founding member and chairman of a 501c3, Fairview Empowerment Group. 

Adjacent to these amazing community-driven organizations and initiatives that are beneficial to the community are groups like the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC), a small group of individuals who are intent upon incorporating Edgemont as a village. I believe incorporation would be detrimental to their Edgemont neighbors and to the entire unincorporated area of Greenburgh. It’s a bizarre contrast to my experience in the town.

