I am writing to offer my unequivocal support for Sameer Ahuja as village trustee. I have known Sameer since the 1990s when we were both students at Scarsdale High School. When we both moved back, we reconnected and our families have become close friends.

Sameer is an incredibly kind, passionate and reliable friend to me and to many others. He has been a trusted and invaluable friend to our family, he always puts others first and is available to help at a moment’s notice.

