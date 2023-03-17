I am writing to offer my unequivocal support for Sameer Ahuja as village trustee. I have known Sameer since the 1990s when we were both students at Scarsdale High School. When we both moved back, we reconnected and our families have become close friends.
Sameer is an incredibly kind, passionate and reliable friend to me and to many others. He has been a trusted and invaluable friend to our family, he always puts others first and is available to help at a moment’s notice.
I fully supported Sameer seeking office as a village trustee at a time when he had young children and a demanding career. In conversations with him, it was clear that he felt village government could benefit from the experiences he could bring from his private sector work. He was also eager to inspire his own children to appreciate the importance of public service. Finally, Sameer said he felt it was important that our increasingly diverse community support and advance a more diverse set of leaders.
Over the last two years, Sameer has consistently encouraged me and others to get involved, share our opinions on critical village matters, and contribute. His efforts here are having an impact — many of our mutual friends are speaking up and looking to do more. I expect that he will continue to do this, bringing a broader set of voices into the conversation about how to retain the character and positive attributes of Scarsdale while looking to making improvements for future generations.
I am so excited that Sameer is running again for village trustee, and I ask that you all come out and vote for him and the entire Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate this Tuesday, March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.