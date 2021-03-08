It is my distinct pleasure to write in support of the candidacy of Sameer Ahuja for village trustee. Sameer’s passion for the Scarsdale community has its roots in his family’s experience of being welcomed here as immigrants. When I first met him as a newcomer myself seven years ago, we were fellow parents of kindergartners, and his warm welcome and friendship helped our family quickly feel at home. Sameer has a profound feeling for the sense of place that Scarsdale affords its residents, and his commitments as parent, neighbor and coach inform his desire to serve the village. As Scarsdale becomes a more diverse community, Sameer is well positioned to work to bring warmth, welcome and inclusivity to all its residents.
Sameer has a distinguished academic and professional background that spans technology, finance and public-private partnerships. He has a love for complex analytics, and a great ability to apply it to his passion for civic and public matters. His brilliant mind and work ethic, in combination with his warm heart, kindness and personable nature, add up to a person of rare ability. Sameer has already demonstrated the depth of his commitment and gifts in his work as a volunteer in village matters, especially in redesigning the village website as a member of the Advisory Council on Communications. As a trustee, his contribution to the life of our community would be profound.
Along with his fellow candidates of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party, Jane Veron, Karen Brew and Jonathan Lewis, Sameer Ahuja is an excellent choice for village trustee in the March 16 election. His election would formalize the many years of devoted service he has already brought to Scarsdale.
CHARLES MAYER
Leatherstocking Lane
