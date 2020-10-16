If you are like many in our district, you may not have focused on the congressional election yet. Jamaal Bowman would have you believe he is a candidate of the people, but according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics, as much as 95% of his donations are from outside our district, and an additional $1.2 million have been spent on his behalf by special interest backers, some of whom don’t clearly disclose their donors — groups that are well organized and well funded despite portraying themselves as grassroots youth movements. Their self-proclaimed goal is to co-opt the Democratic Party on a path to take power in the country. If you think I’m making this up, please do your own research and see for yourself.
Their pitch is very clever. They cloak their agenda in pleasant words. Who is opposed to justice, rights, progress? They often view issues through the lens of race and then use accusations of racism to attack those who reject their radical agenda. In my view, this is a new McCarthyism. Worse, these groups hurt the cause of those who genuinely want to see a color-blind world where we are all judged by the content of our character.
To be clear: there are important concerns many of us have about income inequality, social and economic policies, and the environment. But if we don’t pay attention, do our research and think for ourselves, the next member of Congress from New York’s 16th District will be an unapologetic socialist who supports the narrative of a white supremacist conspiracy which pervades our institutions.
Mr. Bowman wants to defund the police, nationalize the health care and energy sectors as part of a real socialist economic agenda, and prevent lower income families from choosing better performing schools. Basic and popular changes to education seem to be an obvious place to start to address many of our current challenges. He fails to identify the root causes of the problems he sees other than to assert “white supremacy” and “systemic racism.”
If you think defunding the police is a good idea, a socialist economic agenda will lead to a better economy and more jobs, and limiting school choice for those in lower socio-economic areas is fair or just, you should vote for Mr. Bowman.
Or, join me in sending Mr. Bowman a message by peaceably protesting his candidacy. As the majority of us are loyal Democrats, when you vote for Vice President Biden withhold your vote from Mr. Bowman. If you are so inclined, express your protest by voting for his opponent, Patrick McManus.
This small act might serve to reduce the number of votes Mr. Bowman gets, and perhaps encourage him to revisit his rhetoric, be specific in identifying the root causes of the grievances he wants to address, and be more open to a broader range of possible approaches to achieving the justice he claims to want.
DAVID COHEN
Old Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.