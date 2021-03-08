I have known Karen Brew as a friend and worked alongside her as a volunteer here in Scarsdale for the past 11 years, and I endorse her for Scarsdale village trustee enthusiastically and unreservedly.
Karen and I have worked together on various boards and committees for many Scarsdale organizations, including the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council, the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee, the Scarsdale Bowl Committee; the Scarsdale League of Women Voters and the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund.
Regardless of the group or activity, I always found Karen to be a hard-working, caring, creative and respectful team member. She takes the commitments she makes very seriously and works collaboratively with the people around her. She has a plain-spoken, no-nonsense style that co-workers and constituents alike will find refreshing and productive, and she doesn’t stop working a problem until she finds a solution that considers all stakeholders.
Karen already has invested a tremendous amount of her time and energy into making our schools and community better for everyone who lives in Scarsdale, and I’m so pleased she is willing to continue that legacy by serving as a village trustee.
Best of luck to Karen Brew and the other candidates on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket: Sameer Ahuja, Jonathan Lewis and Jane Veron.
DEB MOREL
Brite Avenue
