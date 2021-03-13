In the 16 years that I have known Karen Brew as a neighbor, she has continually demonstrated an earnest dedication to our community in ways seen and unseen. In addition to her deep and extended involvement in formal community leadership such as PTA, PT Council and the League of Women Voters, Karen has been a conscientious citizen with our greater good in mind. She’s been an advocate to make our streets safer and our community a more pleasant place. I was lucky to serve on a school board adjunct committee with Karen and was repeatedly impressed by her practical problem-solving and her conviction to find balanced solutions.
I am confident that she would bring these attributes to the role of village trustee and I support her enthusiastically in her nomination.
IAN MARSH
Ferncliff Road
