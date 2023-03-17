I am a Scarsdale resident writing in strong support of Karen Brew, one of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates for reelection as village trustee on Tuesday, March 21.

I met Karen approximately 13 years ago, shortly after my children started at Edgewood School as my wife and Karen were both involved with the Edgewood PTA. Karen always asked important and thoughtful questions and it was apparent that she had spent the time to educate herself on the issues and viewpoints of the other Edgewood parents. She was very passionate in her commitment serving as both treasurer and president of the Edgewood PTA.

