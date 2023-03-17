I am a Scarsdale resident writing in strong support of Karen Brew, one of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates for reelection as village trustee on Tuesday, March 21.
I met Karen approximately 13 years ago, shortly after my children started at Edgewood School as my wife and Karen were both involved with the Edgewood PTA. Karen always asked important and thoughtful questions and it was apparent that she had spent the time to educate herself on the issues and viewpoints of the other Edgewood parents. She was very passionate in her commitment serving as both treasurer and president of the Edgewood PTA.
I also observed her continued dedication to Scarsdale and the students and families at Scarsdale in serving, ultimately as chairman, on the Scarsdale High School Scholarship Fund, which provides grants to seniors who wish to attend college but need financial assistance. I witnessed Karen’s meticulous and trustworthy nature that allowed her to lead the Scholarship Fund Committee with great integrity.
More recently I have interacted with Karen in her role as a trustee on the village board. I serve as chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council and, as such, I have worked closely with Karen on many issues including the light proposal at Crossway, the building of pickleball courts at Crossway and the various proposals being formulated in connection with the Scarsdale pool. Karen spends considerable time educating herself on these issues and polling different segments of the Scarsdale community to understand and represent the many and divergent viewpoints. I have found Karen to be very measured in her approach, respectful, conscientious, collaborative in her dealings and always working to build a consensus. She is hardworking, fair, caring and does not shy away from tough issues. As such she is a strong asset to the village.
In summary, I think Karen is a great candidate to continue as a trustee on the Scarsdale Village Board and I am very supportive in favor of her being reelected. I know she has the community’s best interests in mind and I greatly respect her character, judgment and commitment to our community. I strongly urge all eligible Scarsdale residents to vote for Karen on Tuesday, March 21.
