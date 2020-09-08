Lee Fischman’s letter [“Resident objects to candidates’ ‘ubiquitous’ political signs,” Aug. 28] excoriates VCP candidates Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio for placing signs on village property. He falsely asserts the candidates are “exceeding the judge’s injunction.”
Fischman is not an unbiased observer. He is a member of the Citizens Nominating Committee, which selected Arest, Crandall and Whitestone to compete against us in this important election.
Our streets this summer are peppered with political signs — “Black Lives Matter,” “Hate Has No Place Here,” “I Support Our Healthcare Heroes,” along with ubiquitous “Congratulations Seniors 2020.” These signs are illegal under the village code, absent the federal court injunction I obtained, because they are posted in the village right of way — i.e., within the first 13 feet of land adjacent to the streetside curb. Fischman has sensitive eyes — only VCP signs seem to be “eyesores” for him.
Some background. For decades, the village code has contained unconstitutional provisions regarding political signs. The village and police department avoided legal problems by adopting an unwritten policy of not enforcing these provisions during election campaigns. [Doc. 40-41, Berg v. Village of Scarsdale, 7:18-cv-1022(NSR)(S.D.N.Y.)] (Village Manager Steve Pappalardo swore prior to injunction, the village allowed posting political signs within village right of way for a finite time during election season if signs posed no visual obstruction and were removed after election.)
In 2018, the community was embroiled in a $150 million bond referendum over rehabilitation of school facilities, including Greenacres School. One faction insisted a new Greenacres school be built, while the other demanded renovating the existing building. Bond proponents posted 500 “Vote Yes” signs on the front lawns of houses in January 2018. Mysteriously, signs disappeared. When we reported “stolen” signs, police said the signs had been confiscated after bond opponents complained they were “illegally” in the right of way.
I contacted the village attorney, manager and police chief, and told them to stop the confiscations; they refused. My lawsuit followed.
The court issued an injunction forbidding the village and the police department from taking any action with respect to residents’ placement of political signs in the village right of way in front of their homes so long as those signs do not present a traffic or safety hazard. [Berg, 2018 WL 740997 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 6, 2018).]
The police department expanded upon the scope of the court’s restraining order. Special Order No.: 18.09 provides:
— A recent temporary restraining order issued by a federal court judge prohibits the enforcement of the village code pertaining to the placement of any sign on public property or right of way. Effective immediately, the enforcement and/or removal of any sign placed on village property or right of way will cease.
— The department will not remove any signs placed on village property or right of way, nor will a village code summons be issued to a person placing signs on village property or right of way …
Fischman should be ashamed of accusing us of wrongdoing. What’s far worse is not holding the mayor and trustees accountable for wasting taxpayer dollars by defending unconstitutional village code provisions that prohibit residents from expressing political views.
Robert Berg
Black Birch Lane
