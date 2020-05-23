I am writing to express my support for Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez as a candidate for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I have known Mayra for more than five years because her trilingual children regularly attend the native Spanish language summer camp, Smart Linguists, that I run in Scarsdale.
Mayra is very passionate about kids having a well-rounded education, including exposure to languages and global experiences. She is a cheerleader for local businesses, especially those that provide language instruction and other services for kids. I have always admired Mayra’s incredible energy and diversity of interests — she is a mother, wife and successful professional, and still makes time to be an active member of the community. I have no doubt that, if elected, all her decisions will be driven by careful analysis and the best educational interests of our children. She will also contribute a unique and useful international perspective to the Scarsdale Board of Education.
PAULA OTERO
Brite Avenue
