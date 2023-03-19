It was a Tuesday evening when my wife told me we were going to the Scarsdale Public Library to speak to someone about the proposed renovation project, to which I responded, “Why in the world would anybody want to put money into a library in this day and age?” That’s when I first met Dara Gruenberg, and by the end of that initial meeting, I couldn’t wait to become part of the library project. And seeing the finished project, well, Dara was spot on: it has made the community better.
Having served as chairman of White Plains Hospital for seven years, I very early appreciated the importance of the hospital’s foundation, which was in need of an overhaul. Dara soon thereafter joined our foundation and has injected the energy, vision and achievement orientation that has made an important contribution to a remarkable transformation in the quality of our community’s health care. This includes initiating important programs during the early days of the COVID pandemic, where she helped the community support the hospital, directly impacting the hospital’s protective equipment needs, as well as funding requirements, and helped the hospital address the needs of the community by sharing information that allowed people to make the best health care and lifestyle decisions for their situation. She now has the responsibility of co-chairing (with yours truly) the campaign in support of the most important construction project in the hospital’s history.
