Over the last year, we were faced with an unprecedented crisis that demanded superior leadership for success. Not everything was in our control but the best leaders in schools around the country were decisive and focused on facts. They were willing to pivot, push limits, seek creative solutions, maximize use of resources and plan strategically. This pandemic will not last forever, but those leadership skills will always be essential. The Scarsdale community needs board of education members who are straightforward and honest, and who will seek input and information to act on behalf of our community and our children.
Irin Israel is that man.
I met Irin this past year. I know his name is familiar to many of you, but what you may not know is that he methodically sought information about each elementary school in Scarsdale and carefully mapped out each room. It is because of Irin that parents were made aware in the fall that all elementary students could safely fit into our schools, even with more restrictive 6-foot guidelines in place. He has been a steadfast advocate for students and parents, tirelessly determining the facts that should be used to make the best decision for all of our children.
Irin has shown his dedication to the families of Scarsdale through his efforts and advocacy over the past year. On a volunteer basis, he created multipage reports for the board of education and the community. He discussed and analyzed school-related issues, investigated them when necessary, and communicated his findings and recommendations in order to disseminate data and initiate conversation. He attended nearly every board meeting, spoke up in more than half of them, and has been receptive to questions or concerns related to his findings. He looked for solutions even when they were not immediately apparent — and he usually found them. Ask yourself: what have the other candidates done over this last year?
Moving beyond the pandemic, I believe Irin will truly engage and discuss issues of concern with the community, and he will explain decisions as needed. He will build a bridge for parents to participate in the school board, and his collaborative mindset will help the board move toward a more transparent process that will benefit us all.
Vote for change. Vote for innovation. Vote for transparency.
Vote for Irin.
Kimberly Greene-Liebowitz
Walworth Avenue
