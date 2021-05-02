This past fall, I was part of a group of community medical professionals who were willing to volunteer our time and expertise to consult with the Scarsdale School District on a medical advisory committee.
The purpose of such a committee would have been to assist with additional medical and health care guidance so that the administration and school board would have the most current information on the pandemic from professionals who studied the most up-to-date research and were working on the front lines. Knowledge is critical to all decision-making and impacts decisions by the board of education, the district administration, teachers, students and parents, especially during an unprecedented medical crisis when conflicting opinions are publicized in the media daily.
The medical advisory committee would have allowed for the administration to focus on day-to-day decisions that would have streamlined policies. The difficulties posed by the current pandemic are expected to be long lasting and the risk of additive epidemics (e.g. drug use, depression) is real. And there was no downside to a committee.
However, the administration and board rejected the idea of a medical advisory committee. In fact, at that time Scarsdale Board of Education Policy 2230 specifically mentioned additional medical personnel positions that were lying vacant. At the following board meeting, the board voted to change Policy 2230 and eliminate those medical positions entirely. This was in the midst of the greatest school health crisis in our lifetime.
These actions are but a small example of an administration and board that refuses legitimate and wise community insight, and shuns community input. Turning down the expertise that such a group was volunteering to provide was a most unwise decision.
Conversely, Irin Israel, who is currently running for the Scarsdale Board of Education, worked with medical professionals and community organizers and put together a broad-based coalition, which helped formulate a petition to get the elementary school children back to school full time. He was and is a supporter of openness and transparency in decision-making through dissemination of information and community involvement. In these unprecedented times we need people like Mr. Israel who are open to new ideas and have the ability to bring together diverse elements of the community in a broad-based coalition to achieve results. He can steer the board in a new direction and help bring about change, which will benefit the children of this community and the community at large.
BAKHTIAR ISHTIAQ, M.D.
Stratton Road
