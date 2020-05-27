I am writing to support Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for the school board. I have known Mayra for a number of years and have found her to be not only passionate about any pursuit she undertakes, but willing to devote tremendous amounts of time and energy toward better outcomes.
Scarsdale’s school system is the primary draw for many, if not most, of its residents. Maintenance of the status quo is a good outcome and Mayra has been a consistent supporter of our schools, and an advocate for expanded STEM curriculums and the addition of Mandarin to the elementary and middle school curriculums.
But it’s possible that our schools will face unanticipated stresses in the next few years. As an example, there may be a last-minute surge in enrollment in fall 2020, as New York City residents either change their minds about remaining in the city or accelerate their plans to move to Westchester. Determining how to mitigate the impact of this and projecting enrollment for years beyond 2020-21 will be important. Accurate enrollment projections need to be based on reasonable assumptions and correctly modeled. Mayra’s skill set and experience with risk assessment and modeling would allow her to provide valuable input into this process, especially with regard to reviewing results and vetting any outside firms.
I can attest without any reservation to Mayra’s willingness to pitch in, work hard and think proactively.
JANE CURLEY
Hamilton Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.