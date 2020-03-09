I will be voting for Robert Selvaggio from the Voters Choice Party. Bob will bring heart and mind to the job of village trustee. I have known Bob for more than 10 years, and he has great passion and love for Scarsdale. That passion leads him to find ways to keep the village thriving and affordable for everyone who wants to remain here and for those who want to come here as new residents. That is difficult work, and he will bring to the role strong analytical skills. For example, as your recent profile of Bob [“Selvaggio returns to contend for trustee seat on VCP ticket,” Feb. 14] pointed out, he would ensure that village projects have the certainty of positive fiscal impact with consideration of revenue and costs over time. Bob is an expert in that type of work as the head of analytics at Rutter Associates.
He is committed to transparency and creative problem solving. He knows that the best solutions will come from tapping into the knowledge and skills of village residents and listening to all viewpoints. I have seen these traits in action. Bob and I participated in a Scarsdale version of “Better Angels,” which was a group of people with different political views coming together to seek common ground and to develop mutual respect. I have no doubt Bob will have a positive impact on life in Scarsdale. Please join me in Voting Row A for Bob Selvaggio and the VCP candidates.
JAMES CAMMARATA
Forest Lane
