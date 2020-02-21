Thank you [Inquirer reporter] Nicholas Perrone for covering my candidacy last week [“Selvaggio returns to contend for trustee seat on VCP ticket,” Scarsdale Inquirer, Feb. 14]. I am very pleased to be running with my Voters Choice Party (VCP) colleagues this year because:
I believe the No. 1 concern of elected office holders with taxing authority should be to keep our village affordable for those who have lived here for years. Scarsdale residents should not be driven out of town by endless tax increases that outstrip general inflation rates year after year, while realizing the impact of massive property value destruction when they are forced to sell. Our taxing authorities have done nothing to provide relief after the virtual elimination of the SALT deduction that drastically increased effective property taxes and devastated our real estate market. Someone has to step up and push for action.
I believe the projected costs and benefits of any public or public-private project should be modeled quantitatively with the broad and diverse community input of informed residents. Models should be documented fully and validated independently before they are used. Fixed and definitive acceptance criteria should be articulated. In the case of Freightway development these criteria should be at a minimum:
1) the certainty of positive fiscal impact, i.e., the present value of revenues exceeding the present value of costs such that single family homeowners receive property tax relief;
2) no additional crowding on Scarsdale’s Metro-North train platform and trains; and
3) no additional crowding in Scarsdale schools. If any of these are not met, we should simply float a parking revenue bond to repair the garage and poll the community to assess types of nonresidential commercial development we want on village property. The process to date has been conducted in executive sessions and without any articulated acceptance criteria; someone has to step up and push for action.
I believe that government transparency, unfettered information flow and credible competition enforces discipline in elected office holders. Scarsdale voters should never be asked to waste their time voting in an uncontested election, and I am not surprised that voter turnout is so low. I want to be part of a group that provides voters a choice of candidates who incorporate residents’ input in decision-making processes. I respectfully ask you to vote for the VCP slate. We are ready to serve you.
BOB SELVAGGIO
Rochambeau Road
VCP candidate for village trustee
