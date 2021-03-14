During my almost 51 years as a Scarsdale resident, I have been impressed by our nonpartisan system and the outstanding candidates it has provided and the good government we have. Jane Veron, the candidate this year for mayor, is clearly outstanding and then some. In reading the list of her activities during her 23 years in Scarsdale, one would think it is a list of all activities the community offers, not just what one person actually did. I can’t imagine how she found the time while raising three daughters to do everything well, to identify and analyze problems, devise and promote solutions; in short, to make a difference in the community, always with a ready smile.
Her ability to make the time to prepare for and attend the multitude of meetings each year is a testament to her organizational ability, commitment and drive.
Jane completed four and a half years as a village trustee in September (her term was extended due to the postponement of last year’s village election due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown). Those years were filled with numerous important village matters requiring focus and, in her “spare” time, she oversaw the provisions of consulting services through the company she founded, The Acceleration Project. I had the privilege of working closely with Jane on the Scarsdale Foundation board where, there too, she played a significant role and was always a pleasure to work with. Considering all Jane has already done, I am looking forward with great anticipation to the Veron administration.
Your vote in the village election is important — it shows you support not only the candidates, but you support and appreciate Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system. So please remember to vote on March 16.
EVELYN STOCK
Catherine Road
Editor’s note: Due to an editing error, this letter was inadvertently omitted in from the March 12 edition of the Inquirer.
