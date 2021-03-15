We are submitting this letter in support of Jane Veron’s candidacy for mayor of Scarsdale Village. The three of us have had the privilege of knowing Jane collectively for some 30-plus years as a friend and colleague, and have always marveled at her ability to seamlessly balance her professional, personal and community service responsibilities. Please note that we are writing as private citizens, so what follows are our personal views.
As the current and immediate past presidents of the Scarsdale Public Library Board, we have had the good fortune to work with Jane in her role as the village’s liaison to the library board. Jane’s commitment to the recently completed library renovation was critical. She asked hard questions and pushed us to make an airtight case to gain support for the project. It is in no small part thanks to Jane’s attention to detail, and her good judgment, that the new building will be enjoyed by community members for generations to come.
We have seen Jane’s work ethic come into play in every part of her multifaceted life. Her determination is epic. She is reliable, thoughtful and enthusiastic, arriving at meetings ready to engage, then never letting anything she’s agreed to do fall through the cracks. One of Jane’s many strengths is her ability to collaborate, always keeping an open mind and listening to other perspectives. A gracious leader, she is quick to credit those around her for their contributions. Jane is civility personified.
As the liaison to the library board for three years, Jane balanced being an advocate for the library with making sure that Scarsdale’s overall needs always came first. We have no doubt that, as mayor, she will continue to work hard for all the people of our village, and to represent everyone fairly, honestly and diligently. We are thrilled that Jane is running, and that she will be joined by a panel of smart, dedicated trustees, including the two newest, Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew, along with the seasoned trustee, Jonathan Lewis. Please remember to cast your vote for this outstanding group on Tuesday, March 16 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
DIANE GREENWALD
Oak Lane
ELYSE KLAYMAN
Brewster Road
MARGOT MILBERG
Axtell Drive
