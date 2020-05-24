I have been a resident of Scarsdale for more than 13 years, and I am proud to write in support of Amber Yusuf for election to the Scarsdale School Board. I have known Amber for almost 10 years as my two daughters and her two sons have gone through The Little School, Heathcote School and Scarsdale Middle School, and with Scarsdale High School on the horizon for our eldest children.
I served as the Heathcote PTA president under Amber’s leadership during her term as the 2018-19 PT Council president. Amber had two major district initiatives taking place during her tenure — the decision for the district to take over the school lunch program for all seven schools, and the security and safety issue, which became very contentious among different factions in the community.
As with any change, the takeover of the school lunch program came with an onslaught of issues from disparity between the schools, to food allergies, to the loss of revenue to the individual PTAs. Amber handled each problem calmly, rationally, politely, and, most important, effectively.
When different community groups were aggressively arguing safety and security issues at the schools, Amber was there to guide all of us as PTA presidents. The questions of whether security guards and teachers should have guns were at the forefront. In typical Amber style, she had done all the research, understood all sides of the debate, and intelligently helped navigate the issue on behalf of the PTAs.
Amber is one of the most dedicated volunteers to our schools’ programs I have met in my time here in Scarsdale. She has held the most important parent volunteer positions, as the PT Council president and an elementary school PTA president. These positions come with major responsibilities at the district level with constant interaction with the superintendent and his cabinet, as well as the school board. Amber fulfilled these responsibilities in a most exemplary manner.
Amber is analytical and intelligent, while also being well liked and respected by all who have worked with her. In addition, she is a good listener and always respectful of others. I can’t think of a better candidate for the Scarsdale School Board. We’ll be lucky to have her!
I support the SBNC slate of Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein.
KATE EICHEL
Heathcote Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.