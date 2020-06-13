I am honored to write and express my full support of Amber Yusuf for trustee of our school board. When I heard Amber’s nomination was being challenged and there would be a contested election, my jaw dropped. There is not one person I know who is more equipped and deserving to serve on the school board than Amber Yusuf. Perhaps the person contesting her nomination has never had the privilege to work with Amber before? Well, that must be the case because if you ever had the opportunity to work with Amber, you become an immediate supporter in everything she does.
I met Amber the summer before my son began his kindergarten year at Heathcote School nearly five years ago. I was a newcomer to the school and Amber was serving as our PTA president that year. It was under Amber’s influence that I decided to hit the ground running. I signed up to volunteer for everything the school had to offer, happy to work under her great leadership. Amber’s passion for Scarsdale Schools inspired me to give my all. During my time working with Amber, she demonstrated strong leadership and an ability to balance professionalism with kindness toward others. She is incredibly smart, an engaged listener and an effective communicator. Amber is refreshingly transparent and has dedicated most of her Scarsdale years volunteering for both village and school. We are very fortunate she decided to step up to run for a position on the school board, and this opportunity to have her serve in that position will be greatly beneficial to the board’s oversight and guidance of Scarsdale’s fine schools.
Two months ago, Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein were vetted and nominated by the nonpartisan School Board Nominating Committee. The SBNC worked hard from January to March to select the most qualified candidates to represent and serve our school and community. Having served my first year with the Citizens Nominating Committee, which follows a similar approach in the selection of candidates for mayor and the village board of trustees, I fully appreciate and support the approach of the SBNC in selecting candidates for the school board. Much of the SBNC’s time is spent studying potential candidates’ experience and past civic duties, dissecting their temperament when working with others, identifying professionalism and fine-combing other areas of due diligence. This process works and has served Scarsdale well for many years. I support the SBNC’s candidates and, as a Scarsdale resident and voter, I will be sending in my vote for Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein for the upcoming school board election. I hope this letter will encourage others to do the same.
JANET HAN
Lawrence Road
