I am writing in support of Amber Yusuf’s nomination for a position on the Scarsdale School Board. I have worked with Amber on a variety of occasions over the past 10 years. She is a dedicated volunteer and community member who has served in many important leadership roles including Heathcote PTA president and Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council president. Outside the school system, she has been a board member of the League of Women Voters and a committed volunteer with Scarsdale Youth Hockey.
Amber has been instrumental in initiating and completing numerous projects for the benefit of our community, building strong relationships in the process. In my experience she is thoughtful, balanced and effective. She understands the needs of our multicultural community and is a consensus builder. Amber has both the valuable experience of working with multiple components of the Scarsdale School District, and the professional skills to be an asset on the board. She uses her technical and financial background with a degree in electrical engineering and an MBA to problem solve. I would like to thank the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee for its work in the selection process and enthusiastically endorse the SBNC’s nomination of Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for the Scarsdale School Board.
HOOSNA HAQUE
Shawnee Road
