It is with great enthusiasm that I endorse Amber Yusuf for trustee of the Scarsdale Board of Education. I am making this endorsement in my individual capacity and not in my position on the Scarsdale High School PTA Executive Committee.
I have known Amber and her family for 10 years as my neighbor in the Heathcote School District. In addition, I had the pleasure of working with Amber on the PT Council (PTC) Executive Committee when she was president of the Heathcote PTA. Amber has all the qualities one would want in a school board member. Amber is intelligent, thoughtful and deliberative. She is open-minded, a careful listener and a consensus builder. Amber brought a unique perspective of multicultural awareness to our PTC meetings and decision-making process. She has the distinctive ability to view problems through the lens of many stakeholders, a skill that will serve her well on the board of education.
Amber is a dedicated volunteer. Her extensive experience within the community, both for the village and for the schools, allows her the perspective necessary to understand and address the concerns of a broad constituency. Her professional experience in engineering and technology, which includes an MBA, will ensure that she is ready to meet the financial and educational challenges of the board of education.
Our School Board Nominating Committee has always selected smart, capable and conscientious trustees and this year is no exception. Amber is highly qualified to serve our community in this role. I strongly support Amber Yusuf for school board, without reservation.
LEANNE M. FREDA
Palmer Avenue
