I am writing this letter to show my support for Amber Yusuf’s candidacy for a seat on the Scarsdale Schools Board of Education.
I had the pleasure of working with Amber Yusuf during the time I was after-school clubs co-chair and co-president elect for Edgewood PTA (2017-18) and as PTA co-president for Edgewood (2018-19). Over the course of those years, I attended numerous meetings where I witnessed Amber’s openness and willingness to listen to all thoughts and ideas on various topics.
Her willingness to truly do what is best for our Scarsdale Schools coupled with her business acumen will allow her to be a major asset on the board.
Amber has been a leader within the Scarsdale Schools PTA ever since she moved here. From class parent, to after-school clubs chair, to PTA president, to last year as Parent Teacher Council president (and many roles in between), Amber proves to be passionate in all she does. On top of being a wife, mom to two Scarsdale schoolchildren, businesswoman, school leader, she also manages to have time for involvement in community organizations. She has been a member of the Scarsdale Youth Hockey Team and the Citizens Nominating Committee of Scarsdale among other organizations.
Amber embodies all of the qualities to make an excellent candidate. She has my full confidence in her abilities to continue the extraordinary work of the board. I hope you join me and vote for Amber Yusuf for school board; mail-in ballots are due by 5 p.m. on June 9.
SUSIE SMITH
Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.