The Procedure Committee invites Scarsdale residents to run in the villagewide election to serve on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC).
If elected to join the 30-member committee, you will interview, evaluate and select candidates running in the March 15, 2022 villagewide election on the nonpartisan slate for positions on the village board of trustees.
A candidate for membership on the CNC must be a qualified voter (U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older) and a resident of Scarsdale for at least two years. The filing deadline for two simple CNC application forms is Thursday, Sept. 30. The CNC election will be held at village hall Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., or by mail-in ballot if in-person voting is not feasible at that time.
The CNC meets five or six times on weekday evenings: Monday, Nov. 29 (organization meeting); and Wednesdays, Dec. 8, 15, Jan. 5, 12 and, if necessary, Jan. 19, 2022.
If in-person meetings are not feasible, the CNC will meet virtually via Zoom.
For more information, contact Procedure Committee Chair Becky Bach at beckybach@gmail.com and Vice Chair Richard Pinto at rpinto10583@gmail.com.
Other members of the 2021-22 Procedure Committee, the nonpartisan group of Scarsdale volunteers who administer the nonpartisan election of a new group of 10 members of the CNC annually, are: David Bunzel, Heedan Chung, Larry Dobosh, Madelaine Eppenstein, Lee Fischman, Sergi Flaster, Sarit Fuchs, Sal Jain, Linda Killian, Jon Leslie, Alan Lewis, Michelle Lichtenberg, Abby Olsen, Matt Martin, Barry Meiselman, Adam Rilander, Andrew Sereysky and Greg Soldatenko.
BECKY BACH
Chair, Procedure Committee Chair
RICHARD PINTO
Vice Chair, Procedure Committee
