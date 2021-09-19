The Procedure Committee invites Scarsdale residents to run for a position on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). As one of 30 volunteers on the CNC you will interview, evaluate and select candidates running for positions on the village board of trustees, who will then appear on the nonpartisan slate in the March 15, 2022 villagewide election. This is a uniquely rewarding opportunity to participate in village affairs and meet residents from every Scarsdale neighborhood.
A candidate for membership on the CNC only needs to be a qualified voter (U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older), and a resident of Scarsdale for at least two years. The filing deadline for two simple CNC application forms is Thursday, Sept. 30. The CNC election will be held by mail-in ballot again this year. The CNC meets only five or six times on weekday evenings beginning at the end of November. CNC meeting dates for 2021-22 are: Monday, Nov. 29 (organization meeting) and Wednesdays, Dec. 8, 15; Jan. 5, 12 and, if necessary, Jan. 19, 2022. If in-person meetings are not feasible, the CNC will meet virtually on the Zoom platform instead.
Application forms are here: https://bit.ly/3nyNFoL. Make a difference and participate in civic life in our village. For more information contact the chair of the Procedure Committee, Becky Bach, an Edgewood resident, at beckybach@gmail.com.
The other members of the 2021-22 Procedure Committee — the nonpartisan group of Scarsdale volunteers who administer annually the nonpartisan election of a new group of 10 members of the CNC — are: David Bunzel, Heedan Chung, Larry Dobosh, Madelaine Eppenstein, Lee Fischman, Sergi Flaster, Sarit Fuchs, Sal Jain, Linda Killian, Jon Leslie, Alan Lewis, Michelle Lichtenberg, Abby Olsen, Matt Martin, Barry Meiselman, Adam Rilander, Andrew Sereysky and Greg Soldatenko.
BECKY BACH
Procedure Committee Chair
RICHARD PINTO
Procedure Committee Vice-Chair
