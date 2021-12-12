In my lifetime, I have witnessed our summers get hotter, winters get less snow and hurricane seasons intensify. Just three months ago, Hurricane Ida floods devastated our area. Now, our December days are littered with excessively warm days. This is not normal. These are the trickling effects of climate change.
I still hold on to some semblance of hope, reinforced by the actions and activism of my peers. So far, we have created national organizations, collectivized to go on strike, and lobbied our representatives to secure a safer future. With all of the momentum we have garnered, one would think that our government would match our energy and pass legislation to combat the climate crisis. We are still waiting.
President Joseph Biden’s current goal is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 — possibly to be achieved by the Build Back Better Act, which is estimated to reduce emissions by 45-51%. percent. However, we must guarantee that the United States can meet this goal to keep global warming under 1.5ºC.
Carbon pricing would provide another method for us to accomplish this goal.
By implementing a national carbon fee and potential dividend, the federal government would be able to tax companies based on their greenhouse gas emissions, interrupting climate change at its source. This would not only encourage these companies to convert to more environmentally conscious fuel sources, but it would also reinvest money into communities that have been damaged by climate change. Companies would be held responsible for the damage they are inflicting. Although this is not a foolproof solution, this streamlined market-based method would launch us toward emissions reductions and is a step in the right direction, especially considering our dire circumstances.
The Build Back Better Act has passed the House and is now in the process of revision in the Senate. New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand need to include carbon pricing in this bill to help ensure a better, cleaner world.
Matthew Barotz
Brookby Road
