The Edgewood and Crane Berkley neighborhoods are sincerely grateful to New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin and New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer for their successful negotiation with the New York State Department of Transportation to install a much-needed traffic light at the intersection of Post and Edgewood roads. The support and hard work of Village Manager Rob Cole is also recognized — many thanks to you.
While this news is encouraging, the timeline is concerning. Edgewood Elementary School opens next week, and when those doors open, there will be many Crane Berkley families with young children crossing there at least twice a day. There are a lot of school days between now and the estimated installation of the light in 2025. These parents will be putting their lives and the lives of their young children at risk for more than two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.