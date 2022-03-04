We hope many of you will attend the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl dinner on Thursday, April 28, where we will celebrate honorees BK Munguia and Jon Mark (2019), Michelle Lichtenberg (2020) and Terry Singer (2021) at Brae Burn Country Club.
There are no paper invitations this year so please use this link to visit the Scarsdale Foundation website bit.ly/2022bowldinnerSI to purchase your tickets.
Separately, please consider recognizing friends and neighbors who have volunteered in our community by placing them on the Scarsdale Foundation Volunteer Honor Roll. It’s a great way to show gratitude to all our community volunteers and those named will receive an email certificate and will be recognized in local print and online media, and, of course, at the Bowl dinner.
All the money raised at the dinner, and via the honor roll, will help the Scarsdale Foundation reach its goal of providing $150,000 in need-based scholarships for Scarsdale college students in their sophomore, junior, and senior years in college.
Volunteerism is the backbone of the Scarsdale community and what makes our village a wonderful and unique place to live. We look forward to celebrating our extraordinary volunteers together at our celebration on April 28. We hope to see you there. Shine on Scarsdale!
NANCY MICHAELS
Scarsdale Bowl Chair, 2020-22
