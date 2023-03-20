We hope that many of you will attend the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner on the evening of Thursday, April 27 at Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club. The dinner will honor Janice Starr for her years of extraordinary volunteerism. In addition, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be recognized for going above and beyond in keeping our community safe during the pandemic.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scarsdale Foundation and the entire community is invited to visit the Scarsdale Foundation website (bit.ly/bowldinner2023) to view event details and purchase tickets.
In addition to attending the event, please also consider donating to the Scarsdale Foundation or becoming a Bowl Dinner sponsor. Funds raised at the dinner will help the Scarsdale Foundation provide need-based scholarships for Scarsdale students in their sophomore, junior and senior years of college. In addition, the Scarsdale Foundation also provides grants to select community organizations in order to help bolster and support the community’s overall well-being and pays for village of Scarsdale day camp tuition for children who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend due to their families’ financial hardship.
Volunteerism is at the heart of Scarsdale, and is what sets our community apart. Please join us as we celebrate a community of extraordinary volunteers on April 27.
Chair, Scarsdale Bowl 2023
