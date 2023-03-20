We hope that many of you will attend the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner on the evening of Thursday, April 27 at Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club. The dinner will honor Janice Starr for her years of extraordinary volunteerism. In addition, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be recognized for going above and beyond in keeping our community safe during the pandemic.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scarsdale Foundation and the entire community is invited to visit the Scarsdale Foundation website (bit.ly/bowldinner2023) to view event details and purchase tickets.

