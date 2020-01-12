We would like to thank you for your profile piece [“The real taxis of Scarsdale,” Jan. 3] bringing to the forefront what life is like serving the Scarsdale community from behind the wheel at Central Taxi. It has been very gratifying to be publicly lauded for the level of personal service that we attempt to provide everyday. The feedback we have gotten from the community about the article has been great including a number of longtime customers who couldn’t wait to tell us the paper [in its print edition] had gotten our phone number wrong. So to make sure there is no frustration getting ahold of us, you can call or text us at 914-723-0016. With so many transportation choices out there today, it is important to highlight that we provide the community with something that is needed and unique.
PETER BLIER
Manager, Central Taxi of Scarsdale
