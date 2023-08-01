Gary Rappaport’s letter [“Edgemont incorporation could end ‘one-party state’ in Greenburgh,” July 21] was off base. The Borensteins have been following incorporation for quite some time. (They have been in contact with me and follow my “Edgemont Unabridged” Facebook page.) As citizens of Unincorporated Greenburgh and former residents of Edgemont (Mr. Rappaport is a resident of Ardsley) they have firsthand knowledge of this issue as well as the right to express their well-thought-out opinion. Let’s take Mr. Rappaport’s points one at a time:

Edgemont’s grievances are being ignored. This is the rallying cry of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee. But they have yet to provide concrete evidence this is true. It was Edgemont leaders who wanted the rejection of Dromore Road [being developed for affordable housing] and [Town Supervisor Paul] Feiner went along. When the town was sued, Edgemont leaders blamed Mr. Feiner. Some people in Edgemont opposed Shelbourne [which was permitted with variances for an assisted living facility]. At the end of the day, the town was bound by law and the challenges to the decision lead by the same people who support incorporation, were stuck down in court seven times. On the positive side, the town has worked closely with Edgemont residents on local massage and smoke shop laws, as well as reconfiguring the traffic at Seely Place and numerous sidewalk and crosswalk projects.

