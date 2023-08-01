Gary Rappaport’s letter [“Edgemont incorporation could end ‘one-party state’ in Greenburgh,” July 21] was off base. The Borensteins have been following incorporation for quite some time. (They have been in contact with me and follow my “Edgemont Unabridged” Facebook page.) As citizens of Unincorporated Greenburgh and former residents of Edgemont (Mr. Rappaport is a resident of Ardsley) they have firsthand knowledge of this issue as well as the right to express their well-thought-out opinion. Let’s take Mr. Rappaport’s points one at a time:
Edgemont’s grievances are being ignored. This is the rallying cry of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee. But they have yet to provide concrete evidence this is true. It was Edgemont leaders who wanted the rejection of Dromore Road [being developed for affordable housing] and [Town Supervisor Paul] Feiner went along. When the town was sued, Edgemont leaders blamed Mr. Feiner. Some people in Edgemont opposed Shelbourne [which was permitted with variances for an assisted living facility]. At the end of the day, the town was bound by law and the challenges to the decision lead by the same people who support incorporation, were stuck down in court seven times. On the positive side, the town has worked closely with Edgemont residents on local massage and smoke shop laws, as well as reconfiguring the traffic at Seely Place and numerous sidewalk and crosswalk projects.
Forcing Edgemont to remain part of Unincorporated Greenburgh is tyranny. Under that definition, democracy would be tyranny. People are outvoted all the time. What is closer to tyranny is not letting everyone affected by incorporation vote on incorporation. Under the current law, a few hundred people (or less) can decide the destiny of almost 50,000 people in Unincorporated Greenburgh.
Greenburgh has six villages. Why not a seventh? Those villages were formed more than 100 years ago. Communications, population density, and economics have changed drastically. Under Mr. Rappaport’s logic, why not build more coal-fired power plants? They have powered our electrical grid for a long time? Why not? Because things change. There is a reason there has not been an application for a new village in Westchester in more than 30 years, and very few statewide. They don’t make economic sense in this day and age.
Private investigators: I agree that sending private investigators out to determine validity of petition was wrong and stupid. (I bet Mr. Feiner would agree in retrospect.) That is not a reason to create a village.
American values: Mr. Rappaport is quite selective when he discusses American values. American democracy only works if you follow the rule of law. To date, Edgemont’s incorporation petitions have failed to do so and the petitions were rejected by the court on two occasions. Second, in my view, local control does not mean that a wealthy enclave within a municipality can seize control of their area to the potential detriment of the remainder of the municipality without the remainder of the municipality at least having a say in the matter. That is elitist — not a traditional American value.
Keep up the work, Borensteins!
Greenburgh Planning Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.