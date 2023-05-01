The Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) distributed an email April 25 outlining its perception of the fiscal loss to Unincorporated Greenburgh, should Edgemont become a village. I believe the EIC’s updated research is a preemptive response to a town meeting scheduled on April 27 by Saving Greenburgh Coalition, a group of Greenburgh community leaders, clergy and neighborhood associations representing thousands of Greenburgh residents. The coalition is advocating that all residents of Unincorporated Greenburgh have an equal right to vote in any incorporation referendum. At this time, New York State Village Law allows only those residents of a proposed village (Edgemont) the right to vote. One would think that in 2023, in Democratic Westchester County, in blue New York state, voter suppression would not be an issue.
The EIC argues that there is no great loss to those residing in Greenburgh if they follow their simple plan. First, the town should divert $4 million of costs for the Theodore D. Young Community Center (TDYCC) and Greenburgh Nature Center out of the Unincorporated Town Budget and into the Town Entire Budget. This feat is convenient to say, but Greenburgh’s other villages likely would not be very happy about taking on this new liability, and although it suits EIC marketing, it is unrealistic. Note, half of this amount would still be borne by Unincorporated Greenburgh through an added contribution to the Town Entire A budget.
Second, the EIC states that if Edgemont were to purchase police, EMS, sanitation, highway and library services from Greenburgh for $12 million, the loss to Unincorporated Greenburgh would be $4 million. But the EIC has no standing and can make no decisions regarding anything, so Edgemont residents would not know from where services would come, the level of services offered, or the cost, until approximately three to four months after a referendum vote, when the new village elects its board. There is no guarantee that this independent village board would buy any of the stated services or pay the stated prices. In addition, there is no guarantee for the town that the purchase of services would be long term.
The residents of Unincorporated Greenburgh have a great deal to fear. Best case scenario — and a big if — Edgemont decides to purchase all of the services outlined by EIC and pays $12 million, the loss to Greenburgh would be $4 million in Year One. That deficit would need to be met through staff layoffs. Most of these cuts would likely be in Parks and Rec and TDYCC, as retrenchment would be challenging in departments where Edgemont would be purchasing service. Scary stuff!
I believe the EIC has never and will never publically discuss the real effect of incorporation by 8,000 Edgemont residents on a town of 48,000, because that may dissuade Edgemont residents. However, our Greenburgh neighbors are rightfully angry and outraged by their lack of voting rights and consideration. They have no say on an issue that would affect the quality of their families’ lives, increase their property taxes and decrease the value of their homes. Is this, OK?
