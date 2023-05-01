The Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) distributed an email April 25 outlining its perception of the fiscal loss to Unincorporated Greenburgh, should Edgemont become a village. I believe the EIC’s updated research is a preemptive response to a town meeting scheduled on April 27 by Saving Greenburgh Coalition, a group of Greenburgh community leaders, clergy and neighborhood associations representing thousands of Greenburgh residents. The coalition is advocating that all residents of Unincorporated Greenburgh have an equal right to vote in any incorporation referendum. At this time, New York State Village Law allows only those residents of a proposed village (Edgemont) the right to vote. One would think that in 2023, in Democratic Westchester County, in blue New York state, voter suppression would not be an issue.

The EIC argues that there is no great loss to those residing in Greenburgh if they follow their simple plan. First, the town should divert $4 million of costs for the Theodore D. Young Community Center (TDYCC) and Greenburgh Nature Center out of the Unincorporated Town Budget and into the Town Entire Budget. This feat is convenient to say, but Greenburgh’s other villages likely would not be very happy about taking on this new liability, and although it suits EIC marketing, it is unrealistic. Note, half of this amount would still be borne by Unincorporated Greenburgh through an added contribution to the Town Entire A budget.

